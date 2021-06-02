Kuching police to set up more roadblocks as public movement still high in city

KUCHING (June 2): The police will increase its roadblocks from eight to 14 in this city and its suburbs to ensure that there is no unnecessary public movement in the next two weeks under the Covid-19 Movement Control Order (MCO).

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah, who was recently transferred here from Johor, said they will include mobile roadblocks which will be set up at different locations each day to adapt to the changing flow of traffic.

“We have received information that there is still a lot of movement in the city within the last 24 hours. However, checks revealed that most of the road users have the permit to travel,” he told reporters at a roadblock at Jalan Airport last night.

He said checks would continue to ensure full compliance of the government’s standard operating procedures (SOP) during the MCO, stressing that the police would not compromise on those who flout it.

Between May 31 and June 1, the district police had issued six compounds to individuals for offences such as having more than the allowed number of passengers in a car, travelling without a permit and loitering in a public place.

Ahsmon hoped that the MCO, which ends on June 14, would bring the infection rate of the Covid-19 virus here under control.

He urged residents in Kuching to remain vigilant and comply with the SOP.

“Despite the lowest compound of RM1,500 for violating the SOP, it is actually a pity as the money can be spent on something more beneficial,” said Ashmon.

He added that offenders also risk being infected by Covid-19 themselves.

“It is only 14 days for the MCO. After these 14 days, we hope to return to a more controlled environment,” he added.