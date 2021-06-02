Lockdown: Najib’s 1MDB trial postponed to June 21

KUALA LUMPUR (June 2): The high-profile trial of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak who is facing corruption and money laundering charges involving RM2.3 billion of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds at the High Court here has been vacated to June 21.

The trial which was initially scheduled to resume yesterday (June 1), was postponed due to the implementation of the 14-day total lockdown, which began yesterday.

“The trial will resume on June 21 before Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah if the lockdown is not extended,” said deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib, when contacted today.

When the hearing resumes, Najib’s counsel Wan Aizuddin Wan Mohammed is expected to continue to cross-examine the 10th prosecution witness, Mohd Hazem Abdul Rahman, 49, who is the former chief executive officer of 1MDB.

Najib, 67, is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount. – Bernama