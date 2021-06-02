Wednesday, June 2
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Malaysia, Singapore express commitment for defence establishments of both countries

Malaysia, Singapore express commitment for defence establishments of both countries

0
Posted on Nation

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob — Bernama file photo

KUALA LUMPUR (June 2): Malaysia and Singapore through their Armed Forces will continue working closely despite the challenges brought upon by the current Covid-19 pandemic situation.

The commitment was made by Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a phone conversation with his Singaporean counterpart Dr Ng Eng Hen.

“Both ministers expressed their commitments for both defence establishments, particularly the Malaysian Armed Forces and the Singapore Armed Forces to continue working closely despite the challenges brought upon by the current Covid-19 pandemic situation,” according to the Ministry of Defence official Facebook page yesterday. – Bernama

Recommended Posts