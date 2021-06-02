Malaysia to issue diplomatic note to China to protest against airspace intrusion

KUALA LUMPUR (June 2): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will issue a diplomatic note to protest against the intrusion of Chinese air force aircraft into Malaysian airspace to the government of China.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein in a statement tonight said the ministry also will summon the Ambassador of China to Malaysia to provide explanation regarding this breach of the Malaysian airspace and sovereignty by 16 aircraft belonging to the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF).

“Malaysia’s stand is clear — having friendly diplomatic relations with any countries does not mean that we will compromise our national security. Malaysia remains steadfast in defending our dignity and our sovereignty,” he said.

Hishammuddin said he will also relay Malaysia’s serious concern on the matter to his counterpart in China.

Today, Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) chief Gen Tan Sri Ackbal Abdul Samad said RMAF yesterday detected 16 aircraft from PLAAF flying close to the national airspace over the Malaysian Maritime Zone (MMZ).

He said the suspicious flight of the PLAAF aircraft was detected by the RMAF Air Defence Radar from the Air Defence Centre in Sarawak at 11.53am. — Bernama