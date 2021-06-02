MCO: Mass media in Sabah allowed full operation

KOTA KINABALU (June 2): The Sabah government yesterday allowed all mass media in the state to operate fully according to their respective needs during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the permission was given due to the media’s important role in helping the government to convey and disseminate authentic and up-to-date information to the people.

“This approval is given by mandating compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) set by the National Security Council and the Ministry of Health,” he said in a statement. here, tonight.

Yesterday, he was reported to have said that the operating hours of media coverage were limited from 7 am to 7 pm with the broadcast media allowed to operate until 3 am to process broadcast materials, and print media were given permission for full-time printing operations.

Meanwhile, Sabah Journalists Association president Datuk Mugunthan Vanar said the association thanked Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Masidi for their concern.

“The removal of the 12-hour working limit of 7 am to 7 pm is the right step for the media,” he said through the Whatsapp application, here, yesterday.

Commenting on the new Covid-19 cases, Masidi said the number of new cases yesterday increased to 318 cases compared to 207 cases yesterday and out of the total new cases, 217 cases were detected from close contact screenings.

He said 13 districts in the state recorded an increase in new cases yesterday compared to yesterday with Tawau recording the highest increase from 62 cases to 90 cases, Lahad Datu from 31 cases to 43 cases and Kota Belud 12 cases to 22 cases.

“Eight districts recorded a decrease in cases yesterday and seven districts did not record any new cases today, namely Beluran, Telupid, Tongod, Pitas, Kota Marudu, Keningau and Tambunan.

“The change in cases for each district is not static except for the districts that still maintain Green Zone status, and the increase in cases indicates the probability that there is still non-compliance with the SOP among the community,” he added. – Bernama