Minister touched by people offering drinks to personnel manning roadblocks

MIRI (June 2): Datuk Lee Kim Shin was touched when he witnessed members of the public coming out and giving drinks to frontliners manning the roadblocks here.

The minister-in-charge of the Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) witnessed this act of kindess when he was inspecting the five checkpoints around Miri here yesterday morning.

The checkpoints are at Jalan Miri By-pass, Jalan Datuk Edward Jeli (in front of Ng Sian Hap), Jalan Miri-Lutong (GK Supermarket roundabout), Jalan Miri-Bintulu (in front Miri Police Traffic headquarter) and Jalan Bakam (Jalan Luak Bay traffic light).

“It was overwhelming to see many caring and concerned members of Miri community, who distributed drinks to the frontliners at these roadblocks. There was also a person who sent a packet of ice to help keep the drinks cool.

“What we need is the spirit of unity among the members of the society, as well as the compliance of the people to break the infection chain,” he said in a statement.

Lee said the five roadblocks set up across the city to enforce the Movement Control Order (MCO) were not meant to burden the people.

He explained that the exercise was to control inter-zone movements .

“Currently, the state government is controlling the pandemic situation with the vaccination programme and MCO, therefore we need the full cooperation of the public to strictly comply with the SOP,” he said.