Miri deputy police chief warns of stricter enforcement as many still going into city centre to ‘tapau’

MIRI (June 2): The number of vehicles going into the Miri city centre is still high in the last 24 hours despite five roadblocks being set up to control the people’s movement, said district deputy police chief Supt Mohd Sabri Zainol.

According to him, a majority of those stopped at the roadblocks told the enforcement personnel that they wanted to takeaway or ‘tapau’ from restaurants in the city centre.

“Based on our observation, there are still a high number of vehicles going in and out of city centre since the first day of Gawai Dayak which was yesterday (June 1) and today. Most of them gave the excuse that they wanted to “tapau” from their favourite restaurant,” Mohd Sabri said.

Since it was still in the early stage of enforcement, he said the enforcement manning the roadblocks only gave them advice.

However, he warned that the police would no longer tolerate such excuse later, as the police aim to minimise the people’s movement so as to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the community.

As of today, no compound notices were issued to those going to city centre without any valid reason.

In Miri city centre, five roadblocks were set up on June 1 at GK Pujut roundabout, Jalan Datuk Edward Jeli, Tanjung Lobang, in front of Miri Traffic Police station and Jalan Bypass Miri.

Meanwhile, Marudi police chief DSP Jo Heng said no compound notices have been issued in the district on the first two days of Gawai Dayak.

However, he said the enforcement team has been going around in the district to check the people’s compliance towards the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

“Myself and four personnel went to check on SOP compliance at five longhouses in Marudi yesterday. Only advice was given to them,” he said.

He said as Marudi is a small town, no roadblocks were set up in the town, but the two roadblocks at the ferry point crossing Baram river and in Selepin, near Bakong are still in operation until further notice.