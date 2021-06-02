PIDM adopts five sun bears

KOTA KINABALU: Perbadanan Insurans Deposit Malaysia (PIDM) recently adopted five sun bears (three females and two males) at the Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Centre (BSBCC) in Sandakan, a year-long commitment in support of Chief BerUang, PIDM’s icon for good financial management.

Chief BerUang is featured in a series of animated videos produced by PIDM as part of its Financial Resilience Campaign.

Rafiz Azuan Abdullah, Chief Executive Officer of PIDM, said that the support from PIDM will help BSBCC continue its conservation efforts and raise awareness about the Borneo sun bear, one of Malaysia’s vulnerable animals listed by IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species).

PIDM supports financial system resilience, by ensuring that the Malaysian financial consumers have access to their bank deposits, and insurance or takaful benefits in unexpected events, namely, a failure or bankruptcy of a member institution.

Adopting the sun bear as PIDM’s icon therefore resonated well with PIDM, as the sun bear is indigenous to Malaysia and is in need of support during these times.

Dr Wong Siew Te, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of BSBCC thanked PIDM for the support and in raising awareness about the sun bear. It has not been able to raise funds from ticket and merchandise sales, as it had to be temporarily closed due to the pandemic.

BSBCC is home to 43 sun bears, which was rescued by Sabah Wildlife Department across various places in Sabah.

“We are equally excited for Chief BerUang and his role in advocating good financial management. We look forward to opportunities for Chief BerUang to collaborate with his sun bear friends, to bring greater awareness on topics such as personal finance, environment and sustainability,” said Dr Wong.

Chief BerUang is the first of many programmes lined up under PIDM’s Financial Resilience Campaign 2021.

The public can look forward to webinars and virtual panel discussions on financial management, a 21-day savings challenge, as well as participating in activities with exciting prizes to be won.