Probe on alleged sexual misconduct during Unduk Ngadau

KOTA KINABALU: A thorough police investigation will be carried out following an alleged sexual misconduct that took place during the 2021 state-level Harvest Festival Unduk Ngadau.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali however said he could not confirm if the report was genuine but had instructed his officers to investigate the matter.

“I have asked my official to open up an investigation on this case and give our report to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further action once everything is complete.

“If there is a report of sexual harassment, we will investigate and take the necessary actions,” he said.

The alleged incident came to light when an organiser of the beauty pageant was accused of sexual misconduct towards a woman, believed to be one of the beauty pageant contestants.

A police report was lodged in Kota Kinabalu on May 21 claiming that the accused had touched the complainant against her will.

The incident and police report were also shared online and have since gone viral in social media but with some information redacted.

According to the report, the complainant alleged the organiser, a politician, had asked her to meet him in his car, a Toyota Land Cruiser, for dinner after a photo shoot at a bridal house in Asia City in Kota Kinabalu on May 19.

The complainant claimed that while they were in his vehicle, he had groped er thighs, back, neck and hands even though she repeatedly tried to stop him, before taking her to his former office where he continued to harass her.

Meanwhile, Hazani said that police would take statements from all parties involved to complete their investigation.

When asked if action can still be taken on the allegations if the police report is withdrawn, Hazani said yes, while confirming that the report has not been withdrawn.

Explaining this, he said the complainant who withdrew the report can be investigated as well.

“Why would you withdraw the report, is it because the report is fake or is it because the incident never happened?” he asked.

On questions whether a fair and just investigation will also be conducted on the perpetrator if he was a politician, Hazani said yes as no one was above the law.

The case will be investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code for assault or use of criminal force to a person with intent to outrage modesty.