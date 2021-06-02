Public warned against abusing inter-district travel ban

KOTA KINABALU: Although Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Putatan are categorised as one zone, residents from these three districts are reminded not to abuse the inter-district travel restriction during the third Movement Control Order (MCO 3.0).

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said police have set up several roadblocks as there are people taking advantage to make travel within the districts for ‘leisure’ purposes.

“We have received cases where several road users have abused the inter-district traveling restriction.

“So we are tightening our operation. No one is allowed to travel without any purpose. Only essential services, buying groceries, emergency cases or those who have medical or hospital appointments are allowed.

“If you have no reason to travel, then stay at home,” he said on Wednesday.

Hazani also said that only two people are allowed in a vehicle and three people for emergency situations.

“For funeral matters, only immediate families are allowed. This is needed as we need to learn from past mistakes after several cases where Covid-19 viruses were spread through either funeral or wedding events,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hazani said the authority will not compromise with anymore and will take stern action towards anyone caught violating standard operating procedures (SOP).

“I have instructed my officers to set up and send teams to Tawau, Kalabakan, Kunak and Lahad Datu due to the increased number of Covid-19 cases in these areas.

“I have also instructed my men to be more aggressive in dealing with such situations. I therefore advise all Sabahans to discipline themselves and refrain from leaving your house for non-essential matters. Don’t because of your ego you spread the virus to others,” he said.