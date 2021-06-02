RMAF committed to defending airspace, carrying out humanitarian aid missions

KUALA LUMPUR (June 2): The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) will continue to advance as a modern air force and to defend the sovereignty of the country’s air space, besides being committed to humanitarian aid missions in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak.

RMAF chief Gen Tan Sri Ackbal Abdul Samad said in the first quarter of this year it had conducted several operations within and outside the country for humanitarian aid missions such as the recent humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to Phnom Penh, Cambodia for the delivery of Covid-19 relief goods.

“The ECS725 helicopters had carried out 13 assignments under Op Murni to deliver food supplies to flood victims as well conduct courtesy flights.

“The achievement of the operation is a reflection of the commitment of the RMAF personnel,” he said in a special message in conjunction with the RMAF’s 63rd-anniversary celebration themed ‘Sustainable RMAF, Peaceful Airspace’ yesterday.

Ackbal urged all RMAF personnel to continue adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set to curb the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak which has become so alarming, even though they have been vaccinated against the virus.

On RMAF’s achievements, Ackbal said the air force had only carried out one training exercise this year due to the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO), compared to three exercises last year.

“I aspire to continue the legacy of excellence by leading all RMAF personnel towards carrying out the mission of defending the sovereignty and security of the country’s airspace more effectively and efficiently,” he said.

RMAF’s anniversary is celebrated on June 1 each year. – Bernama