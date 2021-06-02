RON95, diesel prices unchanged, RON97 up two sen

KUALA LUMPUR (June 2): The retail price of RON97 will go up by two sen per litre while the retail prices of RON95 and diesel remain unchanged, at RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre respectively for the period June 3 to 9.

The Finance Ministry announced in a statement today that the new price of RON97 is RM2.63 starting tomorrow.

According to the statement, the price is based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Price Mechanism (APM) formula.

“To protect consumers from the effects of global oil price increases, the government will maintain the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the market prices for RON95 and diesel have increased beyond the current ceiling prices.

“The government will also continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people,” the statement read. – Bernama