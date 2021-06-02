SDMC: 3 localities in Sarawak under EMCO starting today

KUCHING (June 2): Two longhouses and a village in three districts have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) starting from today onwards, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that the EMCO for Rh Jalin, Sungai Masit in Julau and Rh Kelambu, Ng Bekakap in Pakan will be enforced from today until June 18 whereas Kampung Hulu Tambak in Betong will be placed under EMCO from today to June 16.

The committee also announced the end of EMCOs for three longhouses in Pakan.

“Rh Linggang, Merampu and Rh Sat, Ulu Kakup will end their EMCO tomorrow (June 3) while Rh Buking, Ulu Kakup will have its EMCO lifted on June 5,” it said.

Meanwhile, SDMC said the police has issued 88 compounds in Kuching (31), Bintulu (12), Miri (8), Mukah (7), Tatau (7), Saratok (7), Sarikei (6), Kapit (6) and Matu Daro (4) districts for violating Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

It said 27 compounds were issued to individuals for not practising social distancing; 16 for carrying passengers over the permitted limit; 15 for being in public areas without a valid reason; 12 for being in public areas beyond the set time limit; seven for not wearing face masks; four for gathering in a group more than two persons in public areas; three for unauthorized operation of premises; two for not registering through MySejahtera; and two for inter-district travel without permit.

“The total number of compounds issued since March 18, 2020 have now increased to 7,045 compounds,” it said.

The committee also said that the Ministry of Local Government and Housing had issued three compounds under the jurisdiction of Matu and Daro District Council, Miri City Council, and Subis District Council.

The compounds were issued for SOP violations namely not updating record book entries or incomplete registration book (2) and operating without permit (1).

The total compounds issued by local authorities since Feb 1, 2021 have now increased to 849 compounds.