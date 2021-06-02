Security guard found dead in guard booth

SIBU (June 2): A security guard was found dead inside the guard booth at Jalan Lanang yesterday afternoon.

Passers-by came across the body lying on his back at about 2pm, with some RM1 ringgit worth of coins scattered around him and immediately called the police.

The 65-year-old guard was only identified as Merdan and had been working with the security firm for a few years.

It was learnt that he was working on the night shift and was supposed to return to his dormitory at Jalan Maju after completing his night duties.

The police are still investigating the case.