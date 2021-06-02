Senator calls for empathy in SOP enforcement

MIRI (June 2): Senator Alan Ling has urged law enforcement agencies to adopt a friendlier approach and show empathy in enforcing standard operating procedure (SOP) under the latest Movement Control Order (MCO).

He had received many queries on the latest SOP laid down by the State Disaster Management Committee ( SDMC) from the public, particularly the business sector on MCO on May 29 to June 14.

He said that constantly changing requirements in updated SOP has bewildered them, as they have to play catch-up on every do’s and don’ts or risked being penalised.

Ling , who is also DAP Sarawak secretary, said the operators’ confusion is understandable but they could be slapped with compound fines for non-compliance if the enforcement officers do not adopt an ‘advisory’ approach as the enemy is Covid-19, not the general public or business operator.

“If they really flouted the SOP in one way or another, advise and guide them accordingly, give them time and chance to undertake the necessary and corrective actions but if they still refused to comply, compound can be issued, ” he said.

The senator pointed out that all sectors are facing hard times to survive and he believed no one would intentionally violate SOP due to the heavy fine.

While he supported the authorities’ monitoring efforts in ensuring the safety of everyone, Ling said that this appeal was made on behalf of the many worried people who called for more humane enforcement due to the frequent and unpredictable SOP changes which were hard for all to fully comprehend.

“When we deal with the public in time of pandemic, do not act like we are going after terrorists or hardcore criminal, they are all law abiding citizens battling through the crisis together,” he said.

Last week, Ling said the police had been inhumane and abused their power in issuing RM6,500 compounds to two stall operators at Fisherman’s Food Court in Luak, Miri last month for standard operating procedure (SOP) violation.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail in a statement on May 23 refuted his claim that the police had abused their power and acted inhumanely, saying it was done in accordance to the law in response to public tip-off of dine-in offence committed.

He said that the police had rightfully carried out their duties and took action under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).