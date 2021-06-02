Seven compounded for participating in illegal cockfighting during Gawai in Tatau

TATAU (June 2): Four men and three women were issued compound of RM2,000 each for failing to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Tatau, yesterday.

Tatau police chief DSP Jame Reis said all seven suspects were aged between 16 and 41.

He said they were detained during an operation on the first day of Gawai on June 1, at around 3pm in an open area near Rumah Duming, Ulu Anap in Tatau, for gathering and engaging in illegal cockfighting activity.

“During the raid, it was found that seven individuals who were locals gathered in the area and the swift action by the police managed to stop them from escaping,” he said in a statement.

The suspects were each compounded for not adhering to physical distancing under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) (No 2) Regulations 2021 and for allegedly taking part in an illegal cockfight.

Jame said the police and other enforcement agencies took the non-compliance of the SOP seriously throughout the MCO.

He said their ignorance on the SOP compliance might not only expose them to the Covid-19 infection, but also those people around them, especially their families.

“The authorities would intensify the operations from time to time to ensure people would be more responsible in complying strictly to the SOP to curb the spread of Covid-19,” said Jame.

Under the state’s Covid-19 SOP, the government is not issuing any licence for cockfighting, which is usually held during the festival.