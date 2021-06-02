Sibujaya vaccination centre to open as soon as vaccines arrive – Dr Annuar

SIBU (June 2): Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee said the vaccination centre at Sibujaya will be opened once the supply of vaccines has arrived.

Answering a question from an audience during his Facebook live stream today, he did not disclose when the vaccine will arrive, but said all volunteers to assist in the vaccination process are ready.

“It all depends on our supply, but we are ready, all our volunteers are ready. As long as the vaccines are here, we will open the vaccination centre at Sibujaya. We will open one at Sibujaya first and then Sibu Civic Centre,” he said.

During the answer and question session today, an audience was asking Dr Annuar on the updates regarding vaccination centre at Sibujaya and Sibu Civic Centre.

Dr Annuar, who is also Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technology Research said that he would push hard to encourage people to register for the vaccination.

He said it would be good enough if 70 per cent of the population in Sibu had received the first dose of the vaccines.

He pointed out that United Kingdom had proven that first dose of vaccines is effective to reduce the cases and mortality rate when they recorded zero daily deaths for the first time yesterday.

“Once you get vaccinated, it does not mean that you will not be infected, but it lowers to the chances of getting infected and infecting other people. However, if you get infected, it would only be a mild symptom,” he pointed out.

With Sibu only recorded 50 cases today, he urged people not to be complacent as the battle is still not over.