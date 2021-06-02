Small-time hawkers in PBT areas do not need CIMS approval, permits suffice

PUTRAJAYA (June 2): Small-time hawkers in Local Authority (PBT) areas who have obtained hawker permits whether permanent or temporary do not need to get approval through the COVID-19 Intelligent Management System (CIMS) of the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) to ply their trade during the Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0 period.

The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) in a statement today said that these roadside hawkers only need to show the hawker permit issued by the local authority and it is effective immediately and applies throughout the MCO 3.0 (total lockdown) period from June 1-14.

However, KPKT said the permission to do business only applies to these hawkers and not for hawkers at farmers’ markets, weekly markets and night markets.

“If their business location involves movement across the district, they need to obtain police permission by submitting proof of the hawker permit by the local authority,” said the statement.

KPKT said the roadside hawkers given permission to operate and move across a district have to comply with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) set by the National Security Council (MKN) and the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The government had earlier announced that MITI would act as the central ministry to process applications from companies providing essential services to operate during the MCO 3.0 period. – Bernama