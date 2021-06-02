STAR suspends member linked to sexual harassment claim

KOTA KINABALU: Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) on Wednesday suspended a member for allegedly sexually harassing a Unduk Ngadau contestant and abusing a security guard at the Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association (KDCA) hall here recently.

Its secretary general, Senator Datuk Guandee Kohoi, announced in a statement on Wednesday that the member has been suspended from his position as a coordinator in one of STAR’s parliamentary divisions effective immediately.

Urging party members to stay calm after the alleged incident went viral, Guandee said that two police reports were lodged against the member who contested in the 13th general election.

“The first report was from the Unduk Ngadau participant who claimed to have been treated indecently.

“Meanwhile, the second report from the security guard at KDCA who claimed to have been abused,” he said.

The police report lodged in Kota Kinabalu on May 21 stated that the suspect had allegedly touched the complainant against her will.

The incident and police report were also shared online and have since gone viral in social media but with some information redacted.

According to the report, the complainant claimed the suspect had asked her to meet him in his car, a Toyota Land Cruiser, for dinner after a photo shoot at a bridal house in Asia City in Kota Kinabalu on May 19.

The complainant claimed that while they were in his vehicle, he had groped her thighs, back, neck and hands even though she repeatedly tried to stop him, before taking her to his former office where he continued to harass her.

Guandee stressed that STAR is concerned over the matter and it must be settled in accordance with the party’s constitution.

“Further action, either suspending his membership or expelling him from STAR will be taken after the discussions of disciplinary board.

“This is showing that the party leadership is always open to hear complaints from all members.

“Therefore, I urge all STAR members and supporters to remain calm and patient to face this matter and not taking any action that will worsen the situation,” added Guandee.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said police would conduct a investigation into the sexual harassment allegation.

Hazani however said he could not confirm if the report was genuine but had instructed his officers to investigate the matter.

“I have asked my official to open up an investigation on this case and give our report to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further action once everything is complete.

“If there is a report of sexual harassment, we will investigate and take the necessary actions,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hazani said that police would take statements from all parties involved to complete their investigation.

When asked if action can still be taken on the allegations if the police report is withdrawn, Hazani said yes, while confirming that the report has not been withdrawn.

Explaining this, he said the complainant who withdrew the report can be investigated as well.

“Why would you withdraw the report, is it because the report is fake or is it because the incident never happened?” he asked.

On questions whether a fair and just investigation will also be conducted on the suspect if he was a politician, Hazani said yes as no one was above the law.

The case will be investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code for assault or use of criminal force on a person with intent to outrage modesty.

The chairperson of the Unduk Ngadau Borderless Kaamatan 2021, Joanna Kitingan, said she was “saddened” to hear about the allegation and is leaving it to the police to investigate.

“We did our best to organize this Unduk Ngadau 2021.

“Each district coordinator also carried out their duties.

This has been one of the most challenging time.

As for the police report that has gone viral, we have no further comment to make. Let the police do their further investigations,” said Joanna when contacted for comment on Wednesday.

She said such things tarnished the Unduk Ngadau organisers.

Maya Hejnowska of mixed Kadazan-Polish parentage, was crowned this year’s Unduk Ngadau on May 31.