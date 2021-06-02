SUPP branch chief calls for extension of loan moratorium

KUCHING (June 2): The automatic three months loan moratorium offered to businesses under Pemerkasa Plus assistance package should be extended to further relieve the economy, said Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Stakan branch chairman Dato Sim Kiang Chiok.

“There should be a longer period of moratorium to bring more relief in this dangerous business environment as the virus infection spike is unpredictable with new variant of the virus that is more infectious and dangerous,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had recently unveiled a RM 40-billion worth of Pemerkasa Plus assistance package as the country goes through another Movement Control Order (MCO) to stem the Covid-19 outbreak.

Sim said the moratorium should also cover the M40 group and other groups that need it with few terms and conditions attached.

He also asked the federal government to further assist businesses in the state as the initial three months wage subsidy programme announced earlier this year was not granted to Sarawak due to the state implementing Conditional Movement Control Order, instead of MCO.

“The Housing Ownership Campaign (HOC) and Sales Tax exemption for vehicles are being extended till Dec 31 and it is a good move to assist our business and economy. The spinoff of these two big industries will help many of their supporting downlines, including professional services, insurance and banks.”

Sim also welcomed Muhyiddin’s announcement that the Inland Revenue Board will consider appeals against the imposition of penalties and defer payment for penalties to 2022, as well as provide rescheduling of outstanding tax payments for taxpayers and affected businesses.

Moreover, he said the Act 829, implemented as temporary measures to offset the effects of Covid-19, had been extended to Dec 31 that would assist greatly in the reduction of legal claims due to delays in carrying out various contracts in the country.

Sim welcomed the Prime Minister’s announcement to hasten the vaccine rollout by setting up more vaccination centres in anticipation of higher vaccines arrival this month.

Based on the projected vaccination rate announced by Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Sim said Sarawak would be able to vaccinate at least half of its population by July.

“The best solution to beat this invisible enemy is through vaccination and we must be vaccinated until herd immunity is achieved to claim back our old normal way of live.”

He said the state must have a comprehensive vaccination blueprint in place to complement the economic exit plan as the country heads towards economic recovery and growth.