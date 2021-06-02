WFH does not spell ‘vacation’, Sarawak Cuepacs acting head reminds civil servants

SIBU (June 2): The government’s decision to direct civil servants to work from home (WFH) should not be taken as a ‘vacation’ by those affected, said Sarawak Cuepacs acting chairman Omar Bahrain Unin said.

He said civil servants should remain dedicated, trustworthy and honest as they work from home during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, adding that the WFH decision was appropriate and a good move to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Civil servants must always adhere to WFH guidelines by adhering strictly to the standard operating procedures in order to flatten the curve of Covid-19,” he said in a media statement.

Omar said civil servants should set a good example for other people to emulate and should also have a positive mind when told to WFH.

“Keep the image of the civil service force intact and do not leave your house unnecessarily during the WFH because WFH is not a vacation,’ he added.

Omar, who is also deputy president of Sarawak Medical Union Services, reminded them to always be prepared to complete their tasks on time.

He said civil servants must be at home during the WFH hours and not attend to personal matters when they are supposed to be working.

“Civil servants must also help ensure the good name of the public service by not indulging in activities that are prohibited during the MCO.”

He added that employers must also play their roles to take into account the needs of the civil servants by providing them with access to the necessary facilities, documents and also access to the Internet whenever it is required.

“Employers should also need to be wise to make rotational tasks for their staff, especially at workplaces, since the spread of Covid-19 pandemic at workplaces is at an alarming stage,” said Omar.

Under the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee’s MCO SOP, government office attendance for workers is limited to only 20 per cent of the office capacity and the rest are to work from home.

For the private sector, a 30 per cent office attendance is allowed.

The MCO started on May 29 and will end on June 14.