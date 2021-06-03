203 cases, new cluster

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 203 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday and a new cluster originating from Secure Parking, Riverson.

Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said that the cluster currently has seven positive cases.

“One hundred and twenty-one of the new cases today involved close contacts. Tawau is top again with 52 cases, followed by Kota Kinabalu (28), Penampang (13), Papar (12), Putatan (10), Lahad Datu (10) and Kudat 10,” said Masidi on his Twitter account.

“Only five districts registered zero cases,” he added.