Agong congratulates two Malaysian cadet officers who get into US military academies

KUALA LUMPUR (June 3): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today congratulated two Malaysian cadet officers on their success of getting into the United States military academies this year.

As Supreme Commander of the Malaysian Armed Forces, His Majesty expressed delight and pride over the achievements of Mohamad Khairel Adha Mohd Khairee and Nicholas Ong Yong Xen.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah is proud that the two have been chosen among candidates from around the world who competed to get a place at the academies.

“This achievement also proves that we are capable of competing and achieving success at the international level, thus bringing glory to Malaysia,” reads a statement uploaded to the Istana Negara Facebook page.

The King also expressed hope that the success of the two could be a source of inspiration for all Malaysians, especially the youth to strive to achieve outstanding success in their respective fields.

Al-Sultan Abdullah wished the two Malaysian cadets success in acquiring knowledge and the experience of a lifetime at the military academies.

“His Majesty prays that the two will be blessed with outstanding success and use the experience and knowledge gained at the academies to serve our beloved country,” the statement further reads.

Yesterday, the United States Embassy here announced that Mohamad Khairel Adha would enter the United States Air Force Academy and Nicholas Ong, the Navy Academy.

Their departure to the US would be broadcast live through the embassy’s Facebook page on June 9 from 9 am. – Bernama