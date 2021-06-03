Anglican Archbishop consecrates St David’s Church in Telupid

KOTA KINABALU (June 3): Archbishop of the Anglican Church in South East Asia, the Most Revd Datuk Melter Jiki Tais, who is also Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Sabah consecrated St David’s Church in Telupid on Saturday.

One of the biggest interior churches in Sabah, St David’s can accommodate 1,200 worshippers.

“It is equipped with advanced Internet facilities and digital devices, which will ease the live streaming of various events in the church, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This church is considered as one of the most beautiful buildings in Telupid, and in the Sabah Anglican interior missions in general.

“Indeed, it is another milestone in the life and ministry of the Anglicans in the interior of Sabah,” a church spokesperson said.

It is understood that the plan to build a bigger church in Telupid took years in the making.

“This church has a future plan to embark on early childhood educational programmes using English and Chinese as the mediums of instruction, designed to give them an added edge in preparing them for their future,” added the spokesperson

The consecration service, which was held together with a Holy Communion Service, was attended by a limited number of parishioners with strict compliance to Covid-19 standard operating procedures.