Bintulu preschool association members receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

BINTULU (June 3): A total of 19 staff from five nurseries under the Bintulu Childcare and Early Childhood Educators Association (PAKB) received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the Bintulu Health Clinic on Wednesday.

The nurseries involved were Taska Permata Kasih Taman Li Hua, Taska Penyayang Mama Bukit Orang, Taska Sinar Jaya, Taska Cahaya Mata UPMKB, and SeDidik.

Association chairperson Maraini Jaafar thanked the government for giving priority to the group.

“Based on the risk assessment of their work, they need this early protection in order to protect the young children under their care,” she said.

Maraini said the children are too young to be able to comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs) such as physical distancing and wearing face masks.

“Young children and babies need extra attention from the staff, especially while bathing and eating,” she said.

The updated SOPs issued by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) on May 31 allows nurseries, childcare centres, and kindergartens to operate, subject to Ministry of Welfare, Community Well-being, Women, Family and Childhood Development approval.

“It is very important that all staff of nurseries continue to be given priority to get vaccinated immediately and thoroughly.

“There are still other nurseries, kindergartens, childcare centres under PAKB and in Bintulu, particularly the private centres, that have not been included for the vaccination,” she said.

Maraini said while nurseries are allowed to open during the Movement Control Order (MCO), parents who work from home can choose not to send their children to nurseries or kindergartens.

“It is better to remain at home to restrict movements, even with strict SOP compliance in nurseries and kindergartens, in accordance with the restriction that children under 12 years old should not be allowed to leave the house,” she added.

She hoped with the support of agencies, departments, and employers who have all complied with the MCO SOPs and closed their operations, SDMC would be able to curb the spread of Covid-19.

She pointed out that based on Ministry of Health statistics, over 82,000 children have tested positive for Covid-19, which is quite worrying.

Maraini suggested the government consider giving parents who have children in nurseries and kindergartens early vaccination to protect those children.