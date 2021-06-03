CIMS 3.0: 15 ministries approve 21.86 pct of companies applying to operate

KUALA LUMPUR (June 3): A total of 586,308 companies with a total workforce of 10.2 million registered under the Covid-19 Intelligent Management System (CIMS) 3.0 administered by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) as of 7.30am this morning.

Senior Minister cum Miti Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said of the total, only 21.86 per cent or 128,150 companies involving 1.57 million workers obtained approval to operate during the Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0 with strict adherence to the new standard operating procedures.

“This approval does not only cover the manufacturing sector because it also involves various other sectors from 15 ministries,” he said in a press conference today.

The government listed 17 essential services allowed to operate during MCO 3.0 with manpower capacity limited to 60 per cent.

The sectors allowed to operate by the National Security Council include the manufacturing sector; agriculture, fisheries, livestock, plantations and commodities, construction and distribution trade.

Mohamed Azmin also explained that the chemical and electrical and electronics (E&E) sectors are categorised as important services because the sectors are closely related in ensuring the safety and health of the people.

To date, a total of 15 ministries have used the CIMS 3.0 system to facilitate the evaluation process of applications to operate under their respective sectors.

He said the letters of approval to operate during MCO 3.0 were not only issued by Miti, taking the example of Bank Negara Malaysia and several ministries such as the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry and the Ministry of Transport using their respective internal systems for the same purpose.

“Miti is not the sole determinant in deciding whether a business sector is considered an essential service or vice versa,” he explained. – Bernama