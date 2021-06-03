Covid-19: 594 new cases, 6 fatalities for Sarawak

KUCHING (June 3): Sarawak today recorded six Covid-19 fatalities, along with 594 new cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

This brought the state’s death toll to 311 and the infections tally to 49,214 cases, SDMC said in its daily update.

The fatalities were reported in Kapit, Sibu, Sarikei, and Miri.

SDMC said 362 cases or 60.94 per cent of the new cases were detected in Kuching, Miri, Sarikei, and Bintulu.

Kuching reported the highest number of cases at 136 followed by Miri (99), Sarikei (66), Bintulu (61), Sri Aman (48), Sibu (38), Dalat (32), Subis (20), Tatau (14), Kapit (13), Samarahan (13), Saratok (10), Serian (8), Kabong (7), Selangau (6), Bau (5), Pakan (4), Mukah (3), Julau (2), Limbang (2), Pusa (1), Kanowit (1), Bukit Mabong (1), Beluru (1), Betong (1), Lawas (1), and Marudi (1).

The 306th fatality involved a 66-year-old woman who was admitted to Kapit Hospital for breathing difficulties.

She also had a cough and fatigue for two days and her swab test on May 30 was positive for Covid-19.

The woman suffered from blood cancer, heart disease, and hypertension.

The 307th fatality involved a 60-year-old man, who was referred to Sibu Hospital after testing positive at a private hospital on May 18.

He experienced a cough and breathing difficulties for three days.

The man had previously tested negative for Covid-19 at Sibu Hospital on May 8.

His health deteriorated and he passed away yesterday (June 2).

The man had hypertension, diabetes, and dyslipidemia.

The 308th fatality was a 44-year-old man with diabetes, who was admitted to Sarikei Hospital after experiencing breathing difficulties.

He tested positive on May 29 and passed away on June 2.

The 309th fatality involved a 62-year-old woman who was admitted to Sibu Hospital for breathing difficulties.

She experienced a cough and fever for four days.

Her symptoms worsened and she grew tired easily.

The woman who had hypertension, dyslipidemia, and heart disease tested positive on May 30.

Her health condition deteriorated and she passed away today (June 3).

The 310th fatality involved a 65-year-old woman who was admitted to Sarikei Hospital for fatigue.

She experienced fever and loss of appetite a week ago.

The woman, who had hypertension, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease, underwent a swab test, which came back positive for Covid-19 on May 31.

Her health condition deteriorated and she passed away today (June 3).

The 311st fatality was a 68-year-old woman, who was admitted to Miri Hospital for breathing difficulties.

The woman, who had dyslipidemia, experienced flu and a sore throat three days earlier.

She tested positive on May 29 and she passed away today (June 3).

SDMC said 49 of the new cases had signs and symptoms of Covid-19 when their swab tests were taken.

It added that 472 of the new cases had been ordered to undergo quarantine.

SDMC said the state also recorded 610 new recoveries who were discharged, bringing the cumulative number of such cases to 40,365 or 82.02 per cent of the total infections.