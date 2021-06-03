Covid-19: Dalat, Saratok become red zone

KUCHING (June 3): Sarawak’s Covid-19 red zone districts have increased yet again after Dalat and Saratok recorded more than 40 local infection cases in the past 14 days, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that the number of red zones districts in the state now stands at 30.

The other red zone districts are Simunjan, Bau, Marudi, Meradong, Lubok Antu, Beluru, Asajaya, Tanjung Manis, Tatau, Julau, Bukit Mabong, Betong, Pusa, Belaga, Sri Aman, Pakan, Kanowit, Selangau, Subis, Mukah, Sarikei, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

The committee also said that Sebauh has reverted to an orange zone after the district recorded 39 local transmission cases in the past two weeks.

It added that there are now three orange zone districts with the other two being Song and Kabong.

On yellow zone districts, SDMC said Lawas is now a yellow zone after recording only 12 local infection cases in the past 14 days.

“The district joins five other yellow zone districts namely Daro, Tebedu, Limbang, Matu and Lundu,” it said.

Telang Usan remains as the sole green zone district in Sarawak.

The Ministry of Health categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone while one to 20 local infection cases recorded in a district over a two-week period are classified as yellow zone.

Districts with 41 and more cases will be designated as red zones while those with 21 to 40 cases are classified as orange zones.