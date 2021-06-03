Covid-19: Malaysia’s new cases rise to 8,209 today

KUALA LUMPUR (June 3): The daily tally of new COVID-19 cases in Malaysia today rose to 8,209 from 7,703 yesterday, bringing the cumulative figure for positive cases to 595,374, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said Selangor continued to top the daily list with 3,125 cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur (801), Johor (752), Sarawak (594), Negeri Sembilan (576), Kelantan (414), Perak (384), Kedah (373), and Melaka (322).

Penang reported 303 new cases, Sabah (203), Pahang (135), Terengganu (127), Labuan (62), Putrajaya (33) and Perlis (five). – Bernama