Covid-19: Malaysia’s total fatality breaks 3,000 mark, new deaths at over 100 second day running

KUALA LUMPUR (June 3): The total number of deaths from Covid-19 in the country has surpassed the 3,000-mark today, as Malaysia records 103 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the deaths — which was the second day running at over 100 — now bring the cumulative number of deaths from the deadly disease to 3,096.

He also added that the number of patients being treated in intensive care units (ICU) are also rising on a daily basis with today’s 880 patients breaking yesterday’s record of 878.

“Of the 880 patients being treated in ICUs, 446 of them require ventilators to help them breathe,” he said.

Of today’s new deaths, 26 were from cases in Selangor, 15 from Kuala Lumpur, 14 from Johor, eight each in Sarawak and Kelantan, seven in Sabah, six each from Negri Sembilan and Terengganu, four each from Penang and Kedah, two each from Melaka and Pahang and one from Perak.

“Of the 103 deaths today, only three were foreigners while the remaining 100 were locals.

“All but 15 of those who perished from the deadly disease today have prior health conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure and stroke,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

The youngest today was a 27-year-old man from Kedah who had a history of obesity and diabetes while the oldest victim was a 92-year-old woman who died at Jempol Hospital, Negri Sembilan. – MalayMail