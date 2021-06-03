Covid-19: New cluster involving a longhouse in Sarikei detected

KUCHING (June 3): A new Covid-19 cluster in Sarikei dubbed Sungai Selangan Cluster has been declared by the State Health Department with 101 positive cases detected so far, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that this community cluster was detected at a longhouse in Sungai Selangan area which occurred as a result of social interaction among residents at the longhouse.

“A total of 286 individuals have been screened where in addition to the 101 positive cases (including the index case), the remaining 185 have tested negative.

“All positive cases from this cluster have been referred to Sarikei Hospital and admitted to the quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC) in Sarikei,” it said.

It also said that the longhouse has been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) since May 26 and this is expected to end on June 11.

There are currently 78 active clusters in the state with seven clusters recording an increase of 102 new positive cases today.

The clusters are the Sungai Selangan Cluster with 66 new cases; Muara Tabuan Cluster in Kuching (12); Jalan Coastal Bintulu-Miri Cluster in Miri (11); Gerigat Cluster in Kabong (7); Sungai Penyarai Cluster in Tatau (4); Putai Cluster in Bukit Mabong (1); and Jalan Brooke Cluster in Miri (1).

Meanwhile, the committee also announced the end of four Covid-19 clusters in the state after no new cases involving these clusters were detected or reported in the past 28 days.

They are the Jalan Bambangan Cluster in Mukah; Kampung Tengah Betong Cluster in Betong; Jalan Roban Lama Cluster in Saratok; and Kemas Cluster in Kuching.