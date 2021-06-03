Cuepacs S’wak welcomes civil servants contributing to National Disaster Relief Fund

SIBU (June 3): The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) Sarawak welcomes the manifestation of solidarity from civil servants to channel a small contribution to the National Disaster Relief Fund for three months in the fight against Covid-19.

Its acting chairman Omar Bahrain Unin said this was a sign of togetherness of civil servants in supporting the government’s efforts to fight and flatten the Covid-19 pandemic infection curve, following a recent announcement by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

“Through this solidarity, a portion from the fixed entertainment allowance (ITK) from those in the highest management level, and those from Grades 44 to 56, as well as public service fixed allowance (ITKA) for Grades 29 to 41, enjoyed by civil servants now, will be contributed to the National Disaster Relief Fund,” Omar Bahrain, said in a statement today.

He noted the contributions from over 800,000 civil servants, excluding front-liners or those in Grade 1 to Grade 28, is estimated to be over RM30 million.

This initiative can be considered as an alternative for civil servants to donate, he added.

“We know that Malaysians have a rich culture of helping, especially those in need. We hope that all those involved in this deduction give sincerely and consider it as charity to increase good deeds.

“We believe that many civil servants are involved in providing contributions and assistance to the needy either through non-governmental organisations (NGOs), ‘zakat’ centers or privately through salary deductions.

“We hope that all parties will continue to be with the people and the government in their efforts to combat the Covid-19 epidemic during this period of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“The togetherness of every community is the key to our success in flattening the Covid-19 infection curve,” Omar Bahrain, pointed out.

Recently, Mohd Zuki Ali had announced that a portion of civil servants’ allowances would be sent towards the effort of fighting Covid-19.

He reportedly said, the deductions from the fixed entertainment allowance (ITK) would be 50 per cent for those in the highest Jusa A, 20 per cent for those in Jusa B, 10 per cent from those in Jusa C, and 5 per cent for those from Grades 56 to 44.

The deductions would not apply to those classified as front-liners, he was quoted further as saying, adding that for those in Grades 41 to 29, RM10 would be deducted from their public service fixed allowance (ITKA).

All the funds will be sent to the National Disaster Relief Fund.