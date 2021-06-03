Drive-through Covid-19 vaccination to be offered to military personnel, families – Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR (June 3): The Sungai Besi Military Camp here has been selected as the drive-through vaccination centre (PPV) for military personnel and their families as a pilot project which will be implemented soon, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

“If it proved to be a success with the military personnel and their family members, then more drive-through PPVs will be opened for the public. The locations will be announced later.

“The drive-through vaccination is easier, safer and faster. While expediting the vaccination process, it can also prevent and curb the spread of COVID-19 among the public more effectively,” he told a press conference after attending the launch of the Armed Forces COVID-19 Modular Hospital at the Tuanku Mizan Military Hospital here today.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Senior Minister (Security Cluster), said the construction of the hospital was expected to be completed in three months using the concept of pre-fabricated modules.

It will have 64 beds, including 16 in the intensive care unit, he said.

On the breach of the Malaysian airspace by 16 Chinese military aircraft recently, Ismail Sabri said the incident is being handled by the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) which will not allow the nation’s sovereignty to be compromised.

On June 1, RMAF chief Gen Tan Sri Ackbal Abdul Samad said 16 Chinese military aircraft were detected to be flying close to the national airspace over the Malaysian Maritime Zone (MMZ) by the RMAF Air Defence Radar from the Air Defence Centre in Sarawak at 11.53 am on May 31.

The RMAF identified the aircraft types as ‘Ilyushin Il-76’ and ‘Xian Y-20’ which are strategic transport aircraft and capable of carrying out various missions.

On the same day, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein also said that Wisma Putra will issue a diplomatic note to protest against the intrusion of Chinese air force aircraft into Malaysian airspace to the government of China. – Bernama