‘Enough food supply in Limbang during MCO, no need for panic-buying’

LIMBANG (June 3): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) here says there is adequate supply of food in the market throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

The ministry’s head here, Pulnama Tarah, however said his team would monitor the situation from time-to-time to ensure there is no disruption of food supply from suppliers, wholesalers and retailers.

“Based on our past MCO experience, there has never been a shortage of food in the division.

“Basic necessities in the market are more than enough for all. There is no need for panic-buying throughout the MCO period,” he told the media after he inspected prices of goods at several business premises here on Tuesday.

Pulnama also reminded customers not to make excessive purchases and hoard food, which would only contribute to disruption of food supply.

He also advised the public to plan their grocery shopping schedule to reduce congestion at business premises.

Complaints can be forward to [email protected], or by calling 1-800-886-800 or the ministry’s office in Limbang (085-217414), or by sending a WhatsApp message to 019-2794317.