Former Sabah attorney general passes away

KOTA KINABALU: Former Sabah attorney general Datuk Stephen Foo Kiat Shin passed away at the Gleneagles Hospital here on Thursday.

The 79-year-old longest-serving Sabah attorney general from 1986 to 1999, died of natural causes.

Foo is known as a walking library of Sabah state law.

The Sabah’s legal fraternity described him as one of the state’s best legal minds, especially on issues of state rights and the Constitution.

Sabah Law Society president Roger Chin described Foo as a “giant of the Sabah law fraternity”.

“Many members of the Sabah Bar will always remember him as a walking library of Sabah state laws, as he had the unique ability of being able to recall exactly how and why a piece of legislation came about as well as its finer details,” Chin said.

Former Sabah attorney general Datuk Brenddon Soh said Foo would be remembered as a legal luminary of the state, a staunch defender of her rights and a true gentleman – always willing to share his legal acumen.”

Another former state attorney general, Datuk Mariayati Robert, said she was very privileged to work with Foo on many occasions over the years, including the time she joined the Attorney General’s Office in 1977.

“He was rather strict but fair as a superior. His work ethic was exemplary. He was punctual, hard-working and knowledgeable, setting high standards for junior officers like me.

“Fast forward to when I was State AG, we worked together again as members of the State Committee on Malaysia Agreement 1963 and the State Pardons Board,” she said, adding that he was generous in sharing his vast knowledge and experiences.

“His opinions were sought after and respected. I must say there’s a void in the legal profession with his passing,” she said.

Warisan President Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal said Foo’s passing was a great loss to Sabah’s legal fraternity and praised the former State Attorney-General’s final contribution as an official member from Sabah in the Federal Cabinet Committee on the Malaysia Agreement of 1963.

“I am deeply saddened by the news and offer his family my condolences in their time of bereavement. He will be greatly missed and remembered for his strong advocacy of Sabah rights,” said Shafie.

Members of the public may pay their last respects at the Fook Lu Siew funeral parlour on Friday (June 4) from 9am to 6pm.

Foo will be buried at the Nirvana Memorial Park after a funeral service at 10.30am on Saturday.