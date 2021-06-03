Gerawat confirms Long Lamai exposed to Covid-19, refutes claims many villagers infected

MIRI (June 3): Mulu assemblyman Dato Gerawat Gala has refuted a message now widely circulated on WhatsApp claiming that many villagers in Long Lamai had developed Covid-19 symptoms and that the authorities had not responded to the outbreak.

He told The Borneo Post yesterday that it is true the remote Penan village has been exposed to Covid-19 after a woman, who hails from the village but currently resides here, went back to attend her mother’s funeral two weeks ago and was tested positive for the virus after her trip .

“A team of eight medical personnel and health inspectors will be flying in to Long Lamai tomorrow (today) to carry out thorough investigation and swab test (for villagers living in the village).

“Whether or not the kampung will be placed under lockdown will be decided upon first hand field team report and risk assessment by the team going to Long Lamai. Wait for the findings and report of the medical team who are going to Long Lamai tomorrow (today),” said Gerawat.

Long Lamai is located about 10 hours’ drive from Miri city and another two hours by longboat from Long Puah. It has a population of about 300.

The village has no clinic and those who are sick will usually go to the nearest clinic which is in Long Banga, some two hours by boat.

The driver of the private vehicle which the woman took to go to her village suffered from Covid-19 symptoms after trip and was subsequently tested positive.

The woman was tested positive after she was traced to undergo a swab test here.

Following that, her close contact was identified and brought to Miri and is currently placed under quarantine at a hotel here waiting for his swab test results.