IRB offers deferment for tax, penalty payment to those affected by MCO

KUCHING (June 3): The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) is offering deferment for tax and penalty payment for taxpayers who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and Movement Control Order (MCO).

The board in a statement today said this was to reduce the burden of taxpayers in solving taxes arrears and tax penalties.

This comes under the additional Pemerkasa stimulus package (Pemerkasa+) announced by the Prime Minister on May 31 during a special announcement.

“Taxpayers who plan to apply for the deferment are recommended to contact IRB branch office that handles their income tax files.”

Those not affected by the pandemic or MCO have to continue payment as usual.

One of deferments offered were deferment of payment of penalties related to their tax obligations to 2022, provided that taxpayers continue to comply with the payment of the principal amount of tax due. These penalties were imposed under the Income Tax Act 1967, the Real Property Gains Tax Act 1976 and the Stamp Act 1949.

IRB also offers consideration on tax payment rescheduling applications for taxpayers who lose their source of income or face issues to settle tax arrears as a result of the implementation of the MCO; and

Consideration on revising the penalties imposed if the taxpayer has a strong reason. Taxpayers are required to appeal against the penalties imposed and the appeal will be considered on a case to case basis.

Aside from that, IRB has prepared a ‘Frequently Asked Questions -FAQ’ link related to this matter and tax form submission and payment during the MCO by clicking here.

For enquiries or feedback, contact IRB at Hasil Care Line at 03-8911 1000 or 603-8911 1100 (overseas), HASiL Live Chat, and feedback form by clicking here.