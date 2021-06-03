Longhouse marks Gawai without traditional toast, merry-making

SIBU (June 3): It was a quiet Gawai Dayak celebration at the 15-door Rumah Bunsie Tiboh in Sungai Belalang, Salim, some 20 minutes’ drive from here, as residents observed the standard operating procedure (SOP) to keep out Covid-19.

It was a far cry from the traditional celebration before the Covid-19 pandemic struck. Then, residents would gather in a jovial mood at the ‘ruai’ or common area to celebrate following the ‘Ngirup Ai Pengayu’ or Gawai toast at the stroke of midnight on May 31.

According to Sempurai Petrus Ngelai, a resident of the longhouse, dwellers in his longhouse followed all SOP and Gawai protocol laid out by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) during the festive celebration, both at the ‘ruai’ and room (bilik).

“My longhouse is very quiet this year – no gathering at the ruai, no karaoke, no toasting, and no visiting.

“It is a totally different atmosphere this festive occasion under the new normal. No visiting allowed and celebration confined to only immediate family members of the same ‘bilik’ or household,” said Sempurai who is Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman.

“Everyone wore face masks at the ruai with social distancing. There was stringent compliance with the SOP among the longhouse folk, who did away with merry-making activities such as karaoke singing and gathering at the ruai as well as visiting.”

In addition, he said there were no outsiders while those working outstation also did not return.

“Indeed, this year’s Gawai Dayak is celebrated in very different atmosphere, and there is no festive mood. No ‘Ngirup Ai Pengayu’ or Gawai toast on Gawai Eve,” he added.

Sempurai also hoped that such SOP compliance would continue during the closing of Gawai Dayak or ‘Ngiling Tikai’/’Ngiling Bidai’.

From his observation and sharing from friends through WhatsApp, he said it is not easy for the Iban community to use face masks at the ruai and to forgo embracing or visiting each other even within the longhouse itself.

“But what to do, we need to adjust fast with the new normal. We cannot let our guard down. So please, continue to follow SOP and adhere with the Gawai protocol spelled out by SDMC and Unifor,” he said.

He also pointed out that there was no other way to curb Covid-19 other than through vaccination and the strict adherence to the SOP.

He said flattening the infection curve and achieving herd immunity would allow the Dayak community to celebrate a merrier Gawai in the coming years.

“So on behalf of my family from Sungai Belalang, Salim, I wish Happy Gawai Dayak to all Dayaks, friends, relatives and all Sarawakians,” he said.