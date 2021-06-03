Man arrested over alleged molestation of Unduk Ngadau participant

KOTA KINABALU (June 3): Police today arrested a man to assist in investigations into a case where an Unduk Ngadau 2021 participant had been allegedly molested by an individual.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said the man was arrested at his office in Asia City here at about 12.30 pm.

“He has been arrested. The arrest is a normal procedure to assist in the investigation,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Yesterday, Ghazali said the investigation was being done transparently and appropriate action would be taken regardless of the status of the individual involved.

Two police reports claiming that a politician had sexually harassed the contestant and scolded security guards on duty went viral yesterday. – Bernama