Miri plantation worker remanded to help investigation of wife’s murder

MIRI (June 3): A Magistrates’ Court here today remanded a plantation worker for seven days until June 10 to assist with the investigation of his wife’s murder.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu approved the remand application submitted by investigating officer Insp Akmal Nashreq Abd Malik.

In his application, Akmal said the suspect had been remanded since May 31 to assist the police investigation under Section 326 and 506 of the Penal Code on suspicion of causing grievous hurt to his wife and criminal intimidation against his stepson.

However, as the suspect’s wife died yesterday while receiving treatment at Miri Hospital, Akmal applied for the 41-year-old suspect from an oil palm plantation in Sungai Adong to be further remanded for seven days under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code for further investigation and under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Based on the previous remand application, a 24-year-old complainant filed a police report at 11.22pm on May 30 at Lutong police station claiming that when he arrived home around 8pm that night, he found his mother and stepfather fighting.

He claimed his stepfather hit his mother on the head and face, injuring her.

When he tried to stop his stepfather, he claimed the latter grabbed a machete and attempted to slash him but missed.

The cause of the fight is unknown.

The complainant then brought his mother to Miri Hospital for treatment.

Acting on information received, around 1.10am on May 31, the police arrested the suspect at his residence.

During the arrest, police also seized a machete and sheath believed to have been used by the suspect in the incident.