Only jogging, home workout allowed during MCO 3.0

KOTA KINABALU: Only jogging and home workout are allowed during the third phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO 3.0).

Sabah Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Ellron Angin, in a media statement on Thursday, said only jogging within your residential area and home workout are allowed until June 14.

“At the moment other activities are currently not allowed, in line with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) from the health ministry,” he said, adding that anyone caught violating the SOPs will be fined by the relevant authority.

Ellron said many people are still unaware or do not understand how the SOP guidelines are provided.

“Many are impatient for the new SOPs causing them to make their own decisions by cycling or jogging in the park.

“When they got fined, they complained and blamed the government for delaying in announcing the new SOPs.

“If one is patient and only carries out activity under the SOP guideline, they will not be fined,” he said.

Ellron said preparation for SOPs involves careful planning, discussion with the top level of the ministry before being proposed to the Sabah Covid-19 Disaster Management Committee for approval and then gazetted.

“After being gazetted, the latest SOP will be copied into infographics format, reviewed before being published. This is all time consuming and not something that can be assumed in the morning and published in the evening,” he explained.

Meanwhile, all quarantine-based training by state and national athletes teams residing in Sabah can continue their activity as usual but in accordance with the strict SOPs that has been gazetted.

Currently, only the high performance sports category is allowed to conduct training, which includes National athletes, Malaysian Sports athletes (Sukma) and Sukma para athletes under the National Sports Council program.

All elite athletes must bring with them the athlete appointment letter each time they train, said Ellron.

Among the high performance sports category are athletics, weightlifting, aquatics (diving), karate, women’s sepak takraw and hockey for the men’s and women’s teams, with training time from 6.00 am to 7.00 pm.

In addition, the implementation of all SOPs in the training center must be fully complied without failure.

This includes MySejahtera/SabahTrace registration or attendance log book, provision of disinfectant liquid at all entrances, temperature scan for all users, disinfection of all equipment before and each time after use and after operation, while sharing of equipment such as glasses, towels and exercise mats are not allowed.

Further information in regards to the SOPs can be obtained by contacting the Sabah State Sports Council (MSN) director Mohd Asneh Mohd Noor at 013-8703107, Valerie Wong at 019-8808198 or Desmond Qwek at 014-8675666.

–