Organiser ready to cooperate with police in investigation

KOTA KINABALU: The organiser of the State-level Borderless Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan (UNK) is prepared to give full cooperation to the police in the investigation of an alleged exploitation case.

Organising chairperson Joanna Kitingan said this is to enable the police to conduct a thorough investigation and give justice to the UNK participant in question.

“We believe justice must be served to the participant and the guilty must have appropriate action taken against them,” she said.

Joanna said the allegations had tarnished the name of the UNK organisers, after organising the event for so long without controversy.

“We truly sympathise with what is experienced by the UNK participant and commend her bravery in reporting the incident. We hope more survivors (UNK participants) will come forward and lodge police reports as the organiser truly wishes to preserve and defend the good name of the Unduk Ngadau contest,” she said.

The Sabah Unduk Ngadau Association takes the alleged case seriously.

Although it is still under investigation, chairperson Ellyanti P. Nelson said the association was ready to provide support needed by any participant who experienced it.

“We hear your voice clearly and we will support your effort to obtain justice,” she said in a press statement on Thursday.

Ellyanti also said the association was proud of the decision made to come forward and shed light on the incident, as she was sure the decision was not easy and had put the survivor in a difficult and challenging position.

“The association is of the view that all Unduk Ngadau women need to come together and support efforts to voice any form of harassment or criminal activity targeted at women,” she affirmed.

She added that this case should be exemplified by all Unduk Ngadau women to be brave and speak out to preserve the dignity of Kadazandusun, Murut and Rungus (KDMR) women.

“Suminundu also faced a challenge once upon a time ago and had boldly taken action to save the KDMR community until she was hailed as an honourable woman, known as Huminodun,” said Ellyanti.

The association also thanked authorities for conducting a transparent investigation to ensure protection of individual right. It also hoped the community will respect the decision of the Unduk Ngadau participant and to give her space to obtain justice.

“The association also calls for no disturbance or influence whatsoever from any parties toward the UNK participant throughout the process of the investigation. As members of the KDMR community, we hold on to the principle and value of ‘Mitabang’ or spirit of togetherness and unity in all aspects of daily life.

“We urge for the KDMR community to continue standing in unity to empower the role of UNK women so they continue to possess the right to voice out in all aspects, as well as support the effort to build confidence in all KDMR women,” said Ellyanti.