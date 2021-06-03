Pejuang to remain third force, no coalition for now – Dr Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR (June 3): Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) will remain a third force in Malaysia’s political arena, choosing to build on its own strength rather than forming any coalition for now, said its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“We want to be free so that people will see us as a party that is against corruption. But when we link with other parties, their baggage will affect us. We want to be a third force so people have a choice,” he said.

He said this in reply to a question at the party’s virtual press conference today.

The former prime minister reiterated that for elections, Pejuang would only work with parties which share its vision and goals.

He said Parti Warisan Sabah and Parti MUDA might be among parties that Pejuang can work with for the next general election. – Bernama