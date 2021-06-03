Police: Essential service workers don’t have to apply for inter-district travel permit, employer’s letter sufficient

KUCHING (June 3): Essential service workers do not have to apply for the inter-district travel permit from the police to travel to work, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail.

He added that a letter from the employer which specifically states the name of the company would be sufficient for the current Movement Control Order (MCO) which is expected to end on June 14.

“A letter from the employer mentioning specifically the name of the employer is sufficient and there is no need to apply for a police permit,” said Aidi when contacted today.

Kota Samarahan district police chief DSP Sudirman Kram when contacted, echoed Aidi’s statement.

“Just bring a letter from employer containing the employee’s name and time to attend work,” said Sudirman.

The essential services in Sarawak consist of food and beverage operators, roadside hawkers, mobile stalls, food courts, hawker centres, roadside food stalls or kiosks, restaurants, food stalls, food premises and food trucks.

Also allowed are public markets, wet markets, wholesale markets, and ‘tamu’ under the jurisdiction of local authorities.

Other essential services allowed to operate include retail and sundry shops for essential items; supermarkets; hardware shops; electrical and electronic goods; packaging and printing; healthcare; vehicle sales, maintenance, and repairs; health and safety equipment shops; pet food; agriculture products; and other retail shops permitted by the state Ministry of Local Government and Housing or Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs.

For outlet stores, hypermarkets, shopping malls, premises supplying essential goods and food are allowed to open.

Sectors that are allowed to operate include professional bodies, insurance, takaful service, and community credit service (pawnshops only), financial and banking services, courts and legislative services, logistics, courier and post services, solid waste and sewage management, businesses related to the defence and security sector, manufacturing industry, building and repair of ships, and timber industry.

Hotels and accommodation premises are allowed to operate for the purpose of quarantine, isolation, and essential services, but not for tourism.

Plantation, agriculture, and fishing sectors; land, air, and sea services (including e-hailing and food delivery services); as well as the construction and renovation sector are also allowed to operate.

Other sectors allowed to operate are prisons, temporary detention centres, immigration depot, one-stop centres, lock-up, electrical and energy service, government and public service, ports and airports, sectors involved in selling lubricants and fuel (including refuelling stations), telecommunications services (no retail service and counters allowed), water, food preparation service and supply, as well as broadcasting and information.

Governmental and private hospitals, clinics, health offices, animal clinics, pharmacies, and shops selling medicines are allowed to operate.