Politician denies claims

KOTA KINABALU: A politician has denied allegations of sexual harassment made against him by a 2021 state-level Unduk Ngadau contestant.

The politician said that he had instructed his lawyers to file court proceedings against the contestant, a Rela officer and two online websites.

“My lawyers are Marcel Jude & Co. I will also be issuing further suits against those who published this malicious story on the internet such as WhatsApp,” he said in a press conference on Thursday.

“At no material time did I molest or sexually harass the Unduk Ngadau participant. The entire story and police report are a fabrication intended to hurt and damage me and my family and my personal and public reputation,” he said.

He claimed that there are many people who were jealous and willing to resort to gutter politics to harm and destroy him and reiterated his claim that the report of sexual molestation was totally untrue.

“Besides civil suits against the social media, that have published these false stories, I have also instructed my lawyers to make the relevant complaints under the Communications and Multimedia Act.”

He also claimed that the report made by a Rela officer was also false and alleged that it was a political conspiracy.

“I went to KDCA to do my work but I was unlawfully obstructed by this person. He committed trespass to my person but again almost two days later, he went and filed a false police report just because I argued with him to let me through.

“He totally twisted and turned the story as if he was the victim but in actual fact, this particular person was going to ruin an entire statewide function by his unlawful action.

“Actually the true facts are that me and my team were harassed and prevented from entering the KDCA building on 28th, 29th and 30th May 2021. Each time me and my team wanted to enter the KDCA to ensure that the premises was safe and to set up the place, we were harassed and obstructed. There were many settings in the KDCA that we need to check like the electrical fittings to make sure that the premises was safe for the event. However, instead of receiving cooperation, we received interference and obstruction,” he claimed.

“The court case against the relevant parties is fixed for e-Review on 5th July, 2021,” he added.

The politician, who is also a businessman, was later taken to the police station to facilitate investigations into the harassment claims.

He earlier told reporters that he will cooperate with the authorities with regards to the allegations.