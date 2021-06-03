Sabah STAR leader detained

KOTA KINABALU: Police detained a Sabah STAR leader after a state-level Unduk Ngadau contestant claimed that she was molested.

CID officers turned up at the politician’s office when he was giving a press conference at 1.10pm today.

Reporters who were waiting near Asia City, saw the politician being escorted into a black vehicle later.

His lawyer Marcel Jude later confirmed that his client was taken to the police station to facilitate investigations into the harassment claims.

The politician earlier told reporters that he will cooperate with the authorities with regards to the allegations made against him.

He also alleged that the claims against him was part of a political conspiracy.

He also that he would be filing a suit against those who made the allegations.