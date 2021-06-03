SDMC: Two locations in Samarahan, Dalat to be placed under EMCO

KUCHING (June 3): Two locations in Samarahan and Dalat will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) starting tomorrow and June 5 respectively, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Kampung Empila in Samarahan will be placed under EMCO from June 4 to 17 while Rh Sigah Lak Sg Baoh Burak in Dalat will be from June 5 to 18.

“Rh Jerry Lai Kampung Siga in Sri Aman (from June 2 to 15) and Kampung Jaie, Asajaya (from June 3 to 16) have also been placed under the EMCO,” said SDMC in a statement today.

SDMC said three other locations in Sri Aman and Sarikei had seen their EMCO enforcement period being extended.

They were Rh Ajing Selepong Lop and Rh Aji Sunga Ban in Sri Aman, from June 2 to 15, and Rh Keli, Sg Minus in Sarikei until June 10.

Meanwhile, four locations in Kuching, Saratok and Sebauh have their EMCO lifted today.

They are Rh Benet Jumat Ujan, Kampung Boyan in Kuching, Rh Ribun, Sg Klampai in Saratok and Rh Joseph Rungkai, Mile 8, Jalan Maskat, Labang in Sebauh.

The EMCO at Rh Lipa, Sg Sepayang, Bintangor in Meradong will be lifted tomorrow (June 4), while EMCO at Rh Rihya, Jagoi Lama and Rh Saba, Ulu Nunggang in Pakan will be lifted on June 5.