Senate Caucus wants distribution of aid under Pemerkasa Plus to be expedited

KUALA LUMPUR (June 3): The Dewan Negara Caucus on People’s Well-​being wants all parties involved in the implementation of the Supplementary Strategic Programme to Empower the People and Economy (Pemerkasa Plus) to ensure that the distribution of aid under the RM40 billion stimulus package can be expedited.

Its chairman Senator Datuk Razali Idris said expediting the aid distribution was necessary, in line with the government’s goal of boosting public health capacity, pursuing the Prihatin Rakyat agenda and supporting business sustainability.

“Among the issues that have been constantly raised by the people are the lack of efficiency and bureaucracy in distributing all the assistance announced by the federal government to the people,” he said in a statement today.

Razali who is also the Malaysian Senators’ Council deputy president said the distribution of aid under the Pemerkasa Plus package should be comprehensive and effective, so as to reduce the burden of the people and drive economic growth.

The Dewan Negara People’s Well-being Caucus also expressed its appreciation for the government’s concern in introducing the stimulus package, he said. – Bernama