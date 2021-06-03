SGH Blood Bank running low on supply of blood type B and O, donors needed

KUCHING (June 3): The Blood Bank of Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) is appealing to blood donors to come forward as it is running low on supply of blood type B and O.

Head of SGH Transfusion and Blood Bank Services Department Dr Mohammad Masrin Md Zahrin said the Blood Bank is facing a shortage of blood type B and O due to the high demand of both blood types in emergency cases.

“We are urging blood donors to come forward and donate to sustain the safe level of all blood types,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Masrin said the SGH Blood Bank mobile unit will be organising two blood donation campaigns this weekend to help ensure continuous and sufficient blood stock for the needy patients daily.

He said one of it will be co-organised by the Petra Jaya Liverpool Reds Fans Club at the SGH Blood Bank Centre on June 5 from 9am to 3pm.

He added that the other one would be held at the Kuching Buddhist Society Hall at Jalan Laksamana Cheng Ho on June 5 between 9am and 1pm, with the Kuching Buddhist Society as the co-organiser.