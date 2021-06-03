Shopping complex owner denies damaging claims

KOTA KINABALU: Karamunsing Complex proprietor, Datuk James Hwong, who has been accused of operating illegal gambling centres with two other individuals and bribing police in a social media poat, has categorically denied the allegations.

The businessman also lodged a police report on Wednesday in order for the authorities to investigate and take action against the perpetrators.

Hwong said he had never been involved in illegal gambling activities over the decades of doing business in Sabah.

He said the social media post, which wrongly accused him of running illegal gambling centres and paying the police RM20 million in bribes to evade raiding of the premises, has tarnished his reputation and affected his business activities.

Hence, he hoped that the police would conduct a thorough investigation and uncover the perpetrators responsible for the false accusations.

Aside from Karamunsing Complex, Hwong is also involved in the hospitality and property business.

He is passionate about Tzu Chi’s charity programmes and recycling of waste materials, including food waste.

Hwong is also an advisor to many community associations and has contributed immensely to charitable and educational work.